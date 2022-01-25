Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report $662.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.60 million. Masonite International reported sales of $618.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,832,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,197,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

