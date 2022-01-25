Brokerages Anticipate National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.57. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,554. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

