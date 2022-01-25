Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Earnings of $18.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $18.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $18.50 and the highest is $18.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $9.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $70.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $69.55 to $74.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $48.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.90 to $61.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $727.56.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $18.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $632.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

