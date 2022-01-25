Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Announce Earnings of $5.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.72 and the highest is $6.02. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $6.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.03 to $26.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 130.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.11. 1,013,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,827. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.76.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

