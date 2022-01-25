Brokerages Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.15 Million

Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $870.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $853.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $886.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $677.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.16. 394,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,408. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $111.79 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.