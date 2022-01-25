Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.52. Envestnet posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ENV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Envestnet stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.72. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Envestnet by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,977,000 after buying an additional 158,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.