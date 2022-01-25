Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. ePlus posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $458.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.41. 1,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,545,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 4.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 507,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ePlus by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.