Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post sales of $262.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.19 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The company had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of GDEN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.02. 176,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,823. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.