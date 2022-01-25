Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

Shares of CRM opened at $223.03 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.14. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a PE ratio of 123.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,102 shares of company stock worth $79,466,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

