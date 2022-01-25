Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to post $2.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,205 shares of company stock valued at $444,610. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.50. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

