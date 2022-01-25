Brokerages Set Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Target Price at $19.40

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Shares of Klépierre stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $26.22. 4,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.