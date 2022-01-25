Brokerages Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) PT at $75.25

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

LPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

