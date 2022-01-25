Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target at $111.93

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.