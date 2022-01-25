Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) PT at €77.44

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €77.44 ($88.01).

Several research firms have commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MOR opened at €25.45 ($28.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.69. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €27.52 ($31.27) and a 1-year high of €101.50 ($115.34). The stock has a market cap of $868.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

