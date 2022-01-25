Brokerages Set New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target at $12.58

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,763,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,996. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.