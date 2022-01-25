Brokerages Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target at $148.29

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.10.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

