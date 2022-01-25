Brokerages Set SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target at $19.65

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.31 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $773.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.