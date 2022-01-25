Brokers Issue Forecasts for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will earn ($2.31) per share for the year.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBIO. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

