Brokers Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

HBAN opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.