Brokers Set Expectations for OPKO Health, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

OPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

OPK opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 568.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 801,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 681,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

