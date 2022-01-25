Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

