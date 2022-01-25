Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. 24,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

