Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.
NYSE:BRO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. 24,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $70.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
About Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
