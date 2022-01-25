BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.67.

DOO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$100.91. The company had a trading volume of 190,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,343. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. BRP has a 52 week low of C$84.01 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$104.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$108.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.11%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

