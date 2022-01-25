BSClaunch Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,492.74 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $96,492.74 and approximately $25,159.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.42 or 0.06591131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.21 or 0.99962614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049637 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

