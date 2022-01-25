Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 16.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 638.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 99,851 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at $2,638,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 29.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 359,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

