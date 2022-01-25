Bulldog Investors LLP Cuts Holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Bulldog Investors LLP lowered its holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000.

Shares of HCCCU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

