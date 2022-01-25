Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases New Shares in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 199,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 0.74% of GigInternational1 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $2,951,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $1,952,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

Shares of GIW remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,309. GigInternational1 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.