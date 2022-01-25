Bulldog Investors LLP Takes $282,000 Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.34% of Clarim Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $11,042,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,883,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,164,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,792,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRM remained flat at $$9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,327. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

