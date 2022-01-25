Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.78) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.68).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,711 ($36.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,839.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,677.27. The company has a market cap of £9.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.96. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

