Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.31) to GBX 1,980 ($26.71) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($29.50).

BRBY stock traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.40) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,856.50 ($25.05). 450,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,040. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,681.61 ($22.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,813.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,897.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

