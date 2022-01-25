Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $33.45 million and $44,177.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.81 or 0.00391377 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

