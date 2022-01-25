California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.94 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Polaris worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

