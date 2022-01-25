California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.37 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Olin worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth about $33,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Olin by 1,073.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

