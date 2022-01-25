California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.33 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

