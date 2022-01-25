California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of STORE Capital worth $17,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 25.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

