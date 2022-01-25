Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.89.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

