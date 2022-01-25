Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.38. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.74.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $121.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 548,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

