Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.88. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Emergent BioSolutions’ FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NYSE EBS opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.24. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 431,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 307,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 217,984 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

