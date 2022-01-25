Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 28,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $463.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter worth $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,633 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 137,897 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.