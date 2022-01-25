Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.39.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

