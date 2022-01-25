Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Cut by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,433 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up 2.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $50,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

