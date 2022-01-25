Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

