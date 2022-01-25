Castle (CSTL) Trading 39.7% Lower This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Castle has a total market cap of $12,352.90 and approximately $11.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00245156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006409 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002342 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.