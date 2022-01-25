Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

CELTF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 10,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,505. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

