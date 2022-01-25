Centene Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

CNC opened at $77.53 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Centene by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Centene by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Centene by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $582,130.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,193 shares of company stock worth $9,974,173 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

