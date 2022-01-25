Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post sales of $619.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.07 million to $629.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $592.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CENT stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.69. 1,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,746,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

