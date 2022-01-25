Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to post sales of $83.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.18 million and the highest is $83.60 million. Certara posted sales of $64.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $293.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.94 million to $294.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $362.23 million, with estimates ranging from $359.33 million to $364.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,943,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,325,413 shares of company stock worth $278,569,470. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERT traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. 1,498,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,128. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

