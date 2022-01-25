CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.20

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €101.20 ($115.00) and last traded at €103.40 ($117.50), with a volume of 10026 shares. The stock had previously closed at €102.20 ($116.14).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWC. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €123.71 and its 200-day moving average is €123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $748.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.47.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.