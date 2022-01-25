Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,675,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,477,000 after purchasing an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after buying an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.02. 9,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,829. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.