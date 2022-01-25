CI Investments Inc. Sells 10,093 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $106.37 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

